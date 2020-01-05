Global  

Jennifer Lopez says she considered stripping before her career took off

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): One of the biggest names of the entertainment fraternity, Jennifer Lopez' initial days were not so smooth. She considered stripping before her career took off.
