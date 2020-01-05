Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman donate USD 500K to help battle Australia wildfires
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest to join the list of celebrities who have pledged to donate funds to support firefighters in their battle against Australia's devastating wildfires.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services. Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate. Other...