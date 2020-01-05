Global  

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman donate USD 500K to help battle Australia wildfires

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the latest to join the list of celebrities who have pledged to donate funds to support firefighters in their battle against Australia's devastating wildfires.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment
News video: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia 00:32

 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services. Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate. Other...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wildfires Ravage Through Parts Of Australia [Video]Wildfires Ravage Through Parts Of Australia

Crews continue to battle massive (and deadly) wildfires in parts of Australia. Officials say scorching temperatures and arid conditions are making the fires worse.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:29

Nicole Kidman's fast attachment [Video]Nicole Kidman's fast attachment

Nicole Kidman - who has married twice within a year of meeting her partner - "attaches" quickly to people.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40


Recent related news from verified sources

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Donate $500K to Help Battle Australia Wildfires

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman are giving $500,000 to support firefighters in their battle against Australia's devastating wildfires. ...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Sify•Seattle Times•New Zealand Herald•Just Jared•E! Online•Mid-Day

Shirtless Keith Urban Puts Tattoos on Display at Beach with Nicole Kidman!

Keith Urban shows off his many tattoos while going shirtless at the beach with wife Nicole Kidman on Friday (December 27) in Sydney, Australia. The married...
Just Jared

