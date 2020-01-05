Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman donate USD 500K to help battle Australia wildfires

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia 00:32 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services. Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate. Other...