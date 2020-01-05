Global  

Steve Irwin's family help over 90,000 animals in Australia

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Canberra, Jan 5 (IANS) Late wildlife conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin's family has put in a group effort to help over 90,000 animals in Australia.
Bindi Irwin says her family treated over 90,000 animals amid Australian wildfires

Bindi Irwin and her family are working around the clock to help thousands of animals effected by devastating wildfires ravaging Australia.
USATODAY.com

Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires

"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much," she wrote.
FOXNews.com

