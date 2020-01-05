Global  

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby girl

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
American actor Cameron Diaz and guitarist Benji Madden began the New Year by welcoming their little baby girl in the world.

The couple broke the merry news to their followers through their social media accounts.

Their posts which featured a little note read, "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and...
News video: Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby 00:32

 Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Baby

Cameron Diaz welcomes first child [Video]Cameron Diaz welcomes first child

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Raddix Madden.

Cameron Diaz, Maryland Native Benji Madden Welcome Daughter [Video]Cameron Diaz, Maryland Native Benji Madden Welcome Daughter

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed a new bundle of joy!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl

The 'Other Woman' actress and the Good Charlotte rocker have welcomed their first child, a healthy baby girl named Raddix, four years after exchanging wedding...
Cameron Diaz baby joy as Hollywood star names her first child Raddix

Cameron Diaz baby joy as Hollywood star names her first child RaddixThe 47-year-old There's Something About Mary star and her husband Benji Madden both shared the good news on Instagram.
