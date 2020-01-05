Akshay, Kareena-starrer Good Newwz mints Rs 200 crore worldwide; Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz is continuing its dream run at the box office. The rom-com, directed by Raj Mehta, has received a positive response from the critics and audience and has already collected Rs 200 crore worldwide.



Overwhelmed by the response, producer Karan... 👓 View full article

