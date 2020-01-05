Akshay, Kareena-starrer Good Newwz mints Rs 200 crore worldwide; Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz is continuing its dream run at the box office. The rom-com, directed by Raj Mehta, has received a positive response from the critics and audience and has already collected Rs 200 crore worldwide.
In a 3.5 star review of Good Newwz, our critic mentioned, "The highlight of the film is in the writing. Jyoti Kapoor, Raj Mehta and Rishabh Sharma have done a... Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA •IndiaTimes •Mid-Day •Zee News •Sify
