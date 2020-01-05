Global  

'Dream run' of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' continues at the box office at Rs 147 crore

Zee News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
'Good Newwz' has so far earned Rs 147.70 crore and on Saturday, the eighth day of its release, the film earned Rs 11.70 crore
Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama [Video]Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer "Good Newwz" finally hit the theaters today. The film is a laugh riot, family drama .

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:35Published

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review [Video]Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a high as their latest film, Good Newzz, is garnering all the positive reviews. Good Newwz also casts Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published


Box office report: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' inches closer to Rs 150 crore-mark

'Good Newwz' is Akshay Kumar's fourth film of 2019 to score a half-century at the box office in the first week after 'Kesari', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Housefull...
Zee News

'Good Newwz' Box Office Report 2nd Saturday: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, Kiara's film reaches close to Rs 150 crore mark

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles will earn Rs 150 crore by the end of the day
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimesIndian Express

