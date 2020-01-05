Tanushree's lawyer falsely accused; 2 booked Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said. 👓 View full article

