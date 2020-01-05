Global  

Abigail Spencer, Emile Hirsch, & More Stars Show Their Support at Art of Elysium Event

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Abigail Spencer strikes a pose on the black carpet as she arrives at the 2020 Art of Elysium event on Saturday night (January 4) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old Suits actress looked pretty in a silver and black, zebra-striped dress as she showed her support at the event. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
