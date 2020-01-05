Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, which is hitting the screens on January 11, 2020. The teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released recently, has struck a chord with the audience and raised the bar of their expectations and curiosity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pics: 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' grand pre-release event

Sarileru Neekevvaru’s grand pre-release event was not short of a festival for Mahesh Babu’s fans. The event was a happy occasion that saw the film cast...
IndiaTimes

Watch: Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' trailer

The two-minute twenty four-second trailer of the much-awaited action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru was released on Sunday, and it's going to give you goosebumps!
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

SaiAbhishekRed1

@UrstrulySar⚡️⚡️ RT @123telugu: Photos: #SarileruNeekevvaru pre-release event https://t.co/3PRGJfdujq @AnilRavipudi #MaheshBabu #Chiranjeevi #MegaSuperEve… 53 seconds ago

Ravi_SSMBfan

. RT @123telugu: #SarileruNeekevvaru Pre Release Event https://t.co/k8jEItzS8V https://t.co/TQ6acbYTzU 5 minutes ago

Ravi_SSMBfan

. RT @123telugu: #SarileruNeekevvaru Pre Release Event https://t.co/9khVDsH92K @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @vijayashanthi_m… 5 minutes ago

Ravi_SSMBfan

. RT @123telugu: Photos: #SarileruNeekevvaru pre- release event https://t.co/n5qcK4sWw1 #MegaSuperEvent https://t.co/P9pVxCnkM2 5 minutes ago

TarakVineeth999

Viⓝeeⓣh_taⓡak RT @gossiper_: #Chiranjeevi speech in #SarileruNeekevvaru pre release event becomes a laugh riot. 👉 Mispronunciations. 👉On stage performa… 7 minutes ago

gossiper_

Gossiper.UK #Chiranjeevi speech in #SarileruNeekevvaru pre release event becomes a laugh riot. 👉 Mispronunciations. 👉On stage… https://t.co/zC678Pt3gt 7 minutes ago

123telugu

123telugu RT @123telugu: Photos : #MaheshBabu at #SarileruNeekevvaru Pre Release Event https://t.co/uCFmMBbX9F @urstrulyMahesh @AKentsOfficial #Sar… 8 minutes ago

vinodkhushi

VINOD KALYAN RT @iDreamMedia: @urstrulyMahesh @iamRashmika @AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP #SarileruNeekevvaru pre-release event!! Full Gallery 👉 https://t.co… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.