Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Margot Robbie Thinks Her Sexually Fluid 'Bombshell' Character Will End Up With a Woman

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Margot Robbie Thinks Her Sexually Fluid 'Bombshell' Character Will End Up With a WomanMargot Robbie has some thoughts about her Bombshell character, Kayla Pospisil. The 29-year-old star opened up about the movie in an interview with Variety. The fictional character is sexually fluid, and – spoiler alert! – has a drunken hookup with Jess (Kate McKinnon) in the film, a closeted lesbian. Afterward, her character says “Oh, I’m [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role

Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role 00:35

 Margot Robbie struggled to "understand" her 'Bombshell' character initially, so she set about researching Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, and created a fake Twitter account to observe "young millennial conservative girls".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie [Video]Charlize Theron impressed by Margot Robbie

Charlize Theron was very "impressed" by her 'Bombshell' co-star Margot Robbie and can see a lot of her own ambition reflected in the younger actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Bombshell with Margot Robbie - 'Fox Story' Clip [Video]Bombshell with Margot Robbie - "Fox Story" Clip

Check out the official "Fox Story" clip from Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Margot Robbie shares details of right-wing lesbian storyline in Fox News drama Bombshell

Margot Robbie has said she believes her character in Bombshell will “end up with a woman”. The actor plays fictional Fox News producer Kayla in the drama,...
PinkNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Once Upon In Time Hollywood actress Margot Robbie always wants to feel scared, and you'd never believe why

Margot Robbie was last seen in Bombshell. She will be coming back on the big screen as Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.