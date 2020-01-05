Margot Robbie Thinks Her Sexually Fluid 'Bombshell' Character Will End Up With a Woman
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Margot Robbie has some thoughts about her Bombshell character, Kayla Pospisil. The 29-year-old star opened up about the movie in an interview with Variety. The fictional character is sexually fluid, and – spoiler alert! – has a drunken hookup with Jess (Kate McKinnon) in the film, a closeted lesbian. Afterward, her character says “Oh, I’m [...]
Margot Robbie struggled to "understand" her 'Bombshell' character initially, so she set about researching Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, and created a fake Twitter account to observe "young millennial conservative girls".
Check out the official "Fox Story" clip from Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell..