Golden Globes 2020 Winners List Revealed!

Sunday, 5 January 2020 () The 2020 Golden Globes are airing tonight (January 5)! Ricky Gervais will be taking on hosting duties once again for the ceremony, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. READ MORE: Golden Globes 2020 – Full List of Presenters Revealed! We will be bringing you all the best coverage from the star-studded night, which [...]
Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...
The 2020 Golden Globes revealed the first group of celebs set to present at the annual awards show. There are sure to be a lot more celeb names revealed in the... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •TMZ.com