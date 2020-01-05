Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone attracts 3.2M followers on TikTok in a day

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone took the world of social media with a storm and attracted 3.2 million followers on TikTok in a day of joining the short video making platform.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the trans-atlantic couple thought to be the first to meet, date and marry through social media app TikTok [Video]Meet the trans-atlantic couple thought to be the first to meet, date and marry through social media app TikTok

Meet the trans-atlantic couple thought to be the first to meet, date and marry through social media app TikTok. Sarah and Daniel Hancock decided to tie the knot in a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deepika gets 1.2 mn followers on TikTok in less than 12 hrs

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone made her debut on TikTok a day prior to her birthday, and received a grand welcome from her fans on joining the...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.