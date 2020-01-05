Deepika Padukone attracts 3.2M followers on TikTok in a day

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone took the world of social media with a storm and attracted 3.2 million followers on TikTok in a day of joining the short video making platform.



