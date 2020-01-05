Global  

A more reflective Tanya Tucker

CBS News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Since the ripe old age of 13, Tanya Tucker has had nearly two dozen Top-40 albums. And after more than 50 years on stage, with a new album, "While I'm Livin'," that's getting the best reviews of her career, she's up this month for not just one but four Grammy nominations, more than any other country singer. CBS News' Bob Schieffer sits down with Tucker, who was once country music's wild child, and whose voice has never had more to offer than it does today.
