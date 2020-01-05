Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elizabeth Warren: Reasonable Question to Ask Why Trump Took Action on Iran Now Amid Impeachment

Mediaite Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Senator and 2020 presidential candidate *Elizabeth Warren* said this morning that there's a reasonable question of why President *Donald Trump* took action to take out Iranian general *Qasem Soleimani* amid impeachment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’

Elizabeth Warren Calls US Killing Of Iranian General ‘Reckless’ 00:51

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war [Video]Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war

US President Trump gives a statement after ordering an airstrike that killed Iran's top commander.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:56Published

Warren says Trump must be removed from office for fair election [Video]Warren says Trump must be removed from office for fair election

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren gave a New Year’s Eve speech. According to Reuters, she warned people that “democracy hangs in the balance.” Warren said President Donald Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Joe Biden Should Appear Before Senate If There is ‘Lawfully Issued’ Subpoena

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that Joe Biden should appear before Congress if he is subpoenaed, but noted the discussion is...
Mediaite

Happy New Year? Elizabeth Warren Trashes ‘Spineless’ Republicans, Lists ‘Dangers’ Americans ‘Fear’ in 2020

On New Year’s Eve, 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spoke on the topics of impeachment, fear, and looming doom to a captivated audience of...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

blueIndycat

Cathy Fain RT @mkraju: Elizabeth Warren suggests to @jaketapper on @CNNSotu that Trump may have launched Iran attack to distract from impeachment. “I… 3 seconds ago

dr2red

dr2red 🇨🇦#StargateSuperdrive RT @thedailybeast: Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday that it was a “reasonable question to ask” if Trump’s killing of Qassem Soleimani was a… 2 minutes ago

Diane_s1042

Diane S RT @WashTimes: 'Reasonable question to ask': Warren suggests Soleimani strike timed for impeachment trial https://t.co/0k28idCcVC https://t… 4 minutes ago

kcgayen81

Krishna Chakrabarty RT @DaniellaMicaela: NEW from me: @ewarren tells @jaketapper it’s reasonable to question the timing of the strike that killed Qasem Solaima… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.