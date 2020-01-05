Global  

CNN’s Tapper Confronts Pompeo on Trump’s Threats to Iran: ‘That Does Not Seem Like De-Escalation’

Mediaite Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
CNN's *Jake Tapper* put Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo* under pressure on Sunday by grilling him on President *Donald Trump's* threat to attack dozens of cultural sites amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
