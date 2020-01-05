Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Greta Thunberg goes tongue-in-cheek on Twitter

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg seems to be getting quite good at using Twitter as a platform for her own unique brand of tongue-in-cheek humour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again 00:32

 At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity Mastermind," Thunberg quietly changed her Twitter...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again [Video]Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She&apos;s also one of the internet&apos;s savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Greta Thunberg Becomes 'Sharon' On Twitter After Quiz Show Contestant's Answer [Video]Greta Thunberg Becomes 'Sharon' On Twitter After Quiz Show Contestant's Answer

Great Thunberg becomes "Sharon" on Twitter.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Changes Twitter Name to 'Sharon' After Game Show Clip Goes Viral

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg is hilariously reacting to a viral video spreading around the internet on her birthday. The activist, who...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.