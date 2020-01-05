Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' trailer

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The two-minute twenty four-second trailer of the much-awaited action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru was released on Sunday, and it's going to give you goosebumps!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer: Mahesh Babu's power-packed persona steals the show in what promises to be a Pongal treat for his fans

Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi, and also stars Vijayasanthi, Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna, Sangeetha and Rajendra Prasad
Bollywood Life

Mahesh Babu's Daang Daang BEATS Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa to record the most views in 24 hours

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru will be clashing at the box office on 11th January 2020. Pooja Hegde stars opposite...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

_I_am_SB_

SB Congratulations to @urstrulyMahesh sir and team. This trailer looks promising Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer | Mahesh… https://t.co/9lrHlOx8RV 1 hour ago

behindwoods

Behindwoods #MaheshBabu and #Rashmika’s trailer from their next has all the blockbuster elements! Watch!… https://t.co/7wCzRcG1BP 3 hours ago

AZIndiaMedia1

AZIndiaMedia Hey Mahesh Babu fans, Sarileru Nekevvaru is close to release. Watch the Dang Dang party song where mahesh nearly ma… https://t.co/5MqBMAmhao 4 hours ago

SaiVarm44348089

Sai Varma https://t.co/QbajnLPXoh saccha one of the biggest film in sarileru neeku yevvaru sankranti hit movie reentry in vi… https://t.co/YgmkmvAZEI 5 hours ago

VamsyDg

VamSyDg for Rashmika👑 RT @LoveRashmika: Hope you guYs aRe watching Live oF #SarileruNeekevvaru Pre release event haPpening at LB Stadium 💕💞 @iamRashmika @urst… 12 hours ago

KarthikJabarda1

Karthik Jabardasth https://t.co/eIugRDM1v6 sarileru neekevvaru mind black cover song Mahesh Babu little fans dance. @AnilRavipudi… https://t.co/bl09XxOTk8 13 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #SarileruNeekevvaruTrailer: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer is the Perfect Mix of Action, Comedy and Roma… https://t.co/HaRRWw578s 13 hours ago

TimiriYashwanth

Yashwanth Timiri @urstrulyMahesh 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', which translates to nobody can match you, is a story that revolves around an… https://t.co/hEql7l7rOw 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.