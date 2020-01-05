Global  

Mike Pompeo Falsely Claims Trump Didn’t Threaten to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites

Mediaite Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Either Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo* was misinformed on Sunday or he engaged in deliberate misinformation by claiming President *Donald Trump* did not issue a threat to attack Iranian cultural sites.
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq [Video]Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after..

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites [Video]Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a &quot;major retaliation&quot; if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the..

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump warns of sanctions if Iraq tries to expel U.S. troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the U.S. military, dismissing concerns within his own...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

Pompeo says Trump did not threaten to target Iranian cultural sites: Fox

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied on Sunday that President Donald Trump said he would target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against the...
Reuters India

