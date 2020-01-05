Pics: 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' grand pre-release event

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sarileru Neekevvaru's grand pre-release event was not short of a festival for Mahesh Babu's fans. The event was a happy occasion that saw the film cast Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Sangeetha, Vijayashanti, Bandla Ganesh, Tamannah Bhatia, Hari Teja, and the crew – Devi Sri Prasad, director Anil Ravipudi and producers Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju of AK Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations were all overjoyed to see their hard work, they were on the stage together for this grand event.


