Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pics: 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' grand pre-release event

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Sarileru Neekevvaru’s grand pre-release event was not short of a festival for Mahesh Babu’s fans. The event was a happy occasion that saw the film cast Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Sangeetha, Vijayashanti, Bandla Ganesh, Tamannah Bhatia, Hari Teja, and the crew – Devi Sri Prasad, director Anil Ravipudi and producers Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju of AK Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations were all overjoyed to see their hard work, they were on the stage together for this grand event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru’s pre-release event was a grand affair to remember. S… https://t.co/tQGdJWIkhP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.