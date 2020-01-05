Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lady Gaga developed PTSD after being raped 'repeatedly'

ContactMusic Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga developed PTSD after burying r*pe ordeal

Lady Gaga developed PTSD after burying r*pe ordeal 00:50

 Lady Gaga's post-traumatic stress disorder manifested itself as "intense pain" all over her body after she failed to process the horror of a teenage r*pe ordeal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive Backstage Look At Oprah's Wellness Tour [Video]Exclusive Backstage Look At Oprah's Wellness Tour

CBS4's David Begnaud caught up with Orpah and Lady Gaga.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:29Published

Lady Gaga Gets Candid In New Oprah's 2020 Vision Interview | Billboard News [Video]Lady Gaga Gets Candid In New Oprah's 2020 Vision Interview | Billboard News

The famed media mogul's intimate hour-long interview with the nine-time Grammy winner acted as a climax for the debut edition of the Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga recalls PTSD after being 'raped repeatedly' aged 19

Singer discussed her mental health at length in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey
Independent

Lady Gaga opens up about battling PTSD. What are its symptoms?


Indian Express


Tweets about this

kcdiversity

David L. Casey (He/Him/His) #LadyGaga and #Oprah Both Breakdown in Tears After Singer Reveals She Developed #PTSD After Being 'Raped Repeatedly… https://t.co/uakPBI7IBa 48 minutes ago

gagalipgloss

HAUS OF ROSE BITCH🌹🍑✨ RT @RollingStone: Lady Gaga Reveals to Oprah: ‘I Developed PTSD as a Result of Being Raped’ https://t.co/WO1hG7VZPf 1 hour ago

MBTT_com

HEAL TRAUMA & PTSD Lady Gaga developed PTSD after being raped 'repeatedly' https://t.co/WlBDlhFh9I 1 hour ago

michell15443482

michelle hopkins Lady Gaga Reveals to Oprah She Developed PTSD from Being Repeatedly Raped #Topbuzz https://t.co/De3MZiEdXM 2 hours ago

DarrellPLKS

Darrell W. Robinson Lady Gaga Reveals to Oprah: ‘I Developed PTSD as a Result of Being Raped’ https://t.co/uMPwzWNUra via @RollingStone 3 hours ago

agirlsagirlagi

☆JSJCJK☆ RT @SputnikInt: Lady Gaga says she developed PTSD after being ‘raped repeatedly’ as a teen @ladygaga https://t.co/2GgzPfmgDk 3 hours ago

SocialEspionage

Dorothea Bozicolona-Volpe @ladygagaGaga Reveals to @Oprah: ‘I Developed PTSD as a Result of Being Raped’ Singer discussed her mental health d… https://t.co/HAmENyFYMl 3 hours ago

lizzirizzobls

Ezzi A. Rizzo ☄️Just my take... 🌊Vote BLUE🌊💙 Lady Gaga to Oprah: ‘I Developed PTSD as a Result of Being Raped’ – Rolling Stone https://t.co/XqmSzqDidi Found int… https://t.co/Z4Y8RvHulD 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.