Dominic Sherwood Attends Showtime's Golden Globe Nominees Celebration with Molly Burnett!

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dominic Sherwood and Molly Burnett keep close at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration held at Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday night (January 4) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 29-year-old Shadowhunters actor looked handsome in a tux at the event with the 31-year-old actress. If you’re unfamiliar, Molly can currently be seen on the USA [...] 👓 View full article

