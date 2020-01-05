See Photos: Deepika Padukone spends birthday with acid victims in Lucknow
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika's heart, according...
Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired film.