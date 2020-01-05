See Photos: Deepika Padukone spends birthday with acid victims in Lucknow

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika's heart, according... Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika's heart, according 👓 View full article

