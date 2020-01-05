Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

See Photos: Deepika Padukone spends birthday with acid victims in Lucknow

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
See Photos: Deepika Padukone spends birthday with acid victims in LucknowBollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday in Lucknow at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors. Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film Chhapaak that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika's heart, according...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk 03:25

 Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired film.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Deepika Padukone cuts pre-birthday cake with Chhapaak team [Video]Watch: Deepika Padukone cuts pre-birthday cake with Chhapaak team

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone cut her pre-birthday cake with the cast and crew of Chhapaak on Saturday. Deepike turns 34 on Sunday. The actor was seen with Vikrant Massey and Chhapaak director..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published

'Society treats acid attack victims as disabled': Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak [Video]'Society treats acid attack victims as disabled': Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is on a promotion spree in Mumbai, opened up about her upcoming release 'Chhapaak'.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Video: Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh, fans at Mumbai Airport

Watch Video: Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh, fans at Mumbai AirportDeepika Padukone decided to celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, in a unique way. The actress will be celebrating her birthday with acid attack survivors in...
Mid-Day

Deepika Padukone plans to celebrate her birthday in a unique manner

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is driving the nation with its hard-hitting trailer and emotionally impacting songs. Deepika Padukone, who essays the role of Malti, an...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.