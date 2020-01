Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Nehha Pendse, known for her stints in TV shows like Bigg Boss and May I Come In Madam, and films such as Daag: The Fire, Devdas, and Natsamrat, has tied the knot with beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020, in Pune in a Maharashtrian wedding. In fact, the actress has already changed her Instagram handle to 'Nehha Pendse... Nehha Pendse, known for her stints in TV shows like Bigg Boss and May I Come In Madam, and films such as Daag: The Fire, Devdas, and Natsamrat, has tied the knot with beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020, in Pune in a Maharashtrian wedding. In fact, the actress has already changed her Instagram handle to 'Nehha Pendse 👓 View full article