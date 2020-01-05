Here's why there will be no meat at Golden Globe 2020 Awards dinner
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () At this year's 77th Golden Globe Awards, almost 1,300 Hollywood guests will be served with a plant-based feast for the pre-show dinner at the historic The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The company is a non-profit organization that makes film and TV luminaries accessible on the Globes.
Lorenzo Soria, President of the organization, told...
Julia Butters steps out in a pretty tulle dress at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. This... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr