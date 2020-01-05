Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ariel Winter Felt Cute While Out With Beau Luke Benward

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Ariel Winter and Luke Benward look at each other while leaving a lunch date on Saturday (January 4) in Burbank, Calif. The new couple held hands while heading back to their car. Luke was even a perfect gentleman and opened the car door for Ariel. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter That [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ariel Winter has a new boyfriend [Video]Ariel Winter has a new boyfriend

Ariel Winter is dating Luke Benward. The 'Modern Family' actress was spotted getting close to the 'Dumplin'' actor on Wednesday when they visited Delilah in West Hollywood after the 21-year-old star..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:14Published

Ariel Winter has new boyfriend [Video]Ariel Winter has new boyfriend

Ariel Winter is dating 'Dumplin'' actor Luke Benward.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ariel Winter Says Baby Yoda Level of Cuteness Is 'Unobtainable'

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward hold hands while heading back to their car on Saturday afternoon (January 4) in Burbank, Calif. The cute couple showed off their...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Ariel Ariel Winter Felt Cute While Out With Beau Luke Benward https://t.co/xcYfoEE5ab 1 hour ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Ariel Winter Felt Cute While Out With Beau Luke Benward https://t.co/WhObVwerc3 via @JustJared 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Ariel Ariel Winter Felt Cute While Out With Beau Luke Benward https://t.co/xcYfoEE5ab 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Ariel Winter felt cute in new photos over the weekend! https://t.co/ZLfRWtU9vE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.