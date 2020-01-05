Nominees Christian Bale & Russell Crowe Will Both Miss the Golden Globes - Here's Why

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Two major stars (and former Oscar winners) that you won’t be seeing at the 2020 Golden Globes are Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. The two actors are both nominated for awards this evening, but they’re unable to attend the show. Christian unfortunately is sick with a “bad case of the flu,” according to Variety. He [...] 👓 View full article

