Nominees Christian Bale & Russell Crowe Will Both Miss the Golden Globes - Here's Why

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two major stars (and former Oscar winners) that you won’t be seeing at the 2020 Golden Globes are Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. The two actors are both nominated for awards this evening, but they’re unable to attend the show. Christian unfortunately is sick with a “bad case of the flu,” according to Variety. He [...]
