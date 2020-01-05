'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

Frozen 2 has broken a big record this weekend! The Disney animated sequel has become the highest grossing animated film of all time, Variety reports. Frozen 2 has brought in $1.325 billion at the global box office so far, and has surpassed it’s first film Frozen at $1.281 million, and Incredibles 2 with $1.243 million. [...]



