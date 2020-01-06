Carol Burnett Will Present An Honorary Award To Ellen DeGeneres at Golden Globes 2020 Tonight

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Carol Burnett walks the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 86-year-old legendary comedienne posed for some pics with her husband, Brian Miller, on the carpet. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carol Burnett Carol will be presenting her [...] 👓 View full article

