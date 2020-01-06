Global  

Carol Burnett Will Present An Honorary Award To Ellen DeGeneres at Golden Globes 2020 Tonight

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Carol Burnett walks the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 86-year-old legendary comedienne posed for some pics with her husband, Brian Miller, on the carpet. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carol Burnett Carol will be presenting her [...]
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020

Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020 03:15

 Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trendy Looks At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Trendy Looks At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The biggest stars on earth graced the 2020 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Some of the guests included Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Carson, Cynthia Erivo,..

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:27Published

Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes [Video]Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes

While speaking with press backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes, Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres praises Kate McKinnon after the actress thanked the TV host for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate McKinnon lauds "brave" Ellen DeGeneres at Golden Globes

"She risked her entire life and her entire career in order to tell the truth," Kate McKinnon said.
CBS News

'Succession' star Brian Cox takes home his first Golden Globe award

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Brian Cox took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a television series - drama for his performance in American...
Sify Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Carol Burnett Will Present An Honorary Award To Ellen DeGeneres at Golden Globes 2020 Tonight https://t.co/mpHShWhZSh via @JustJared 2 hours ago

FarrisFlagg

Farris Flagg RT @JustJared: Carol Burnett arrives for the #GoldenGlobes to present a big honor to Ellen DeGeneres https://t.co/IH9eEeW6Id 4 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Carol Burnett arrives for the #GoldenGlobes to present a big honor to Ellen DeGeneres https://t.co/IH9eEeW6Id 5 hours ago

