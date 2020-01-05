Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cynthia Erivo Dazzles in $3 Million Worth of Diamonds at Golden Globes 2020!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Cynthia Erivo is dripping in diamonds! The 32-year-old slayed the red carpet as she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cynthia Erivo Cynthia is wearing a sparkling black and white dress while decked out [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Cynthia Erivo At The Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo At The Golden Globes 00:38

 While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel on the Golden Globes, Cynthia Erivo says it's a dream come true to be at the coveted awards show. Plus, the actress reveals whom she was most excited to see on the red carpet.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Outsider - Stephen King and The Outsider [Video]The Outsider - Stephen King and The Outsider

The Outsider - Stephen King and The Outsider Featurette - HBO Stephen King and members of the cast and crew share what viewers can expect from The Outsider. Based on the best-selling novel by..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:37Published

Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash [Video]Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash

Cynthia Erivo reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the BAFTA Awards, due to all the acting nominees for gongs at the event being white.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Beyonce Dazzled With Over 300 Carats Worth of Diamonds at Golden Globes

*Beyonce Knowles* attended the star-studded Golden Globe Awards, donning custom Lorraine Schwartz earrings and rings filled with hundreds of carats worth of...
AceShowbiz

Cynthia Erivo Isn't Sure Why She Just Didn't Wear Jeans to the "Very Casual" 2020 Golden Globes

It's a charmed night for Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. For her first trip to the award show held by the Hollywood Foreign Press...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Cynthia Erivo Dazzles in $3 Million Worth of Diamonds at Golden Globes 2020! https://t.co/BKSqwxQDUP di @JustJared 1 week ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Double-nominee Cynthia Erivo is dripping in diamonds at the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/Ix0zYpcMvK 1 week ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Double-nominee Cynthia Erivo is dripping in diamonds at the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/Ix0zYpcMvK 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.