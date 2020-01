Dakota Fanning Is Lovely In Lilac For Golden Globes 2020

Dakota Fanning steps out in a gorgeous lilac gown at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25-year-old actress arrived in style to support her most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She played Squeaky Fromme in the multi-nominated flick. PHOTOS: [...] 👓 View full article



