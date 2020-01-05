Ricky Gervais Flashes Big Grin Ahead of Golden Globes 2020 Hosting Duties!
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Ricky Gervais can’t contain his excitement ahead of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 58-year-old comedian was joined by his wife Jane Fallon at the event held on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ricky is hosting the ceremony for the fifth time, and he says it will also [...]
Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in..
