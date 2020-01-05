Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais Flashes Big Grin Ahead of Golden Globes 2020 Hosting Duties!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Ricky Gervais can’t contain his excitement ahead of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 58-year-old comedian was joined by his wife Jane Fallon at the event held on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ricky is hosting the ceremony for the fifth time, and he says it will also [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes 02:42

 Ryan talks about seeing Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes and Kelly talks about when she ran into him at Central Park.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais glad Golden Globes is over [Video]Ricky Gervais glad Golden Globes is over

Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published

Golden Globes 2020, The Night's Big Winners [Video]Golden Globes 2020, The Night's Big Winners

The night saw familiar faces and some new ones collecting gold and Ricky Gervais hosting for the final time (or so he says...)

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebrity Social Media, January 7, 2020

Happy New Year! I’m back on my bullsh-t, as promised. Let’s get right into it: Ricky Gervais is all over Twitter, keeping up with the “I don’t care!”...
Lainey Gossip

Leonardo DiCaprio Laughs at Ricky Gervais' Joke About His Dating Life at Golden Globes 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio was roasted by Ricky Gervais during his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Ricky Gervais Flashes Big Grin Ahead of Golden Globes 2020 Hosting Duties! https://t.co/OG4UADlG6c di @JustJared 2 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Host @rickygervais can’t contain his excitement ahead of the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/geRAF9ZPcI 2 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Host @rickygervais can’t contain his excitement ahead of the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/geRAF9ZPcI 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.