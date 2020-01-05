Global  

Andrew Scott Suits Up for His First Ever Golden Globes!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Priest has arrived! Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott strikes a handsome pose on the red carper as he arrives at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Scott The 43-year-old actor looked handsome in a white blazer [...]
 At the Amazon after-party, "Fleabag" stars Andrew Scott and Sian Clifford celebrate their show's big Golden Globes win for Best TV Series - Comedy Or Musical and star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

