Tiffany Haddish Reveals What It Will Take for Her to Host the Golden Globes (Hint: A "Substantial" Check)
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Ricky Gervais hasn't even taken the stage at the 2020 Golden Globes yet, so it might be a little early to think about next year's host. But if you have Tiffany Haddish on your shortlist,...
While speaking with press backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes, Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres praises Kate McKinnon after the actress thanked the TV host for being a powerful voice for the LGBTQ community.
Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sam Mendes won awards at Sunday's Golden Globes, but they were all upstaged by... CTV News Also reported by •Just Jared •CBC.ca