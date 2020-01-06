Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nick Viall and Demi Burnett Represent Bachelor Nation in Style at 2020 Golden Globes

E! Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Bachelor Nation has invaded the red carpet tonight! During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, all eyes were on actresses like Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020

Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020 03:15

 Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive one hour late to Golden Globes with their own Champagne [Video]Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive one hour late to Golden Globes with their own Champagne

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrived fashionably late to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and bizarrely walked in with their own bottles of Champagne.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Ellen DeGeneres Discussed Carol Burnett Honor at 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Ellen DeGeneres Discussed Carol Burnett Honor at 2020 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver arrive effortlessly in style at Golden Globes red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): The stars of the heart-wrenching family saga 'Marriage Story', Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, arrived at the boisterous...
Sify

77th Golden Globes: Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres arrives in style at red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Adding another feather to her hat, American comedian Ellen DeGeneres is all set to receive the esteemed Carol Burnett Award...
Sify Also reported by •MashableBollywood Life

Tweets about this

viallnicholas28

Nick Viall RT @viallnicholas28: Happy Bachelor Monday! @demi_burnett helps me breakdown some of the women from this season before we get to Ask Nick!… 2 minutes ago

Marciano

Marciano RT @EOnlineStyle: They can have the final rose with these 'fits! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/SaMR9tzmHP 2 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Nick Viall Brings Demi Burnett As His Date to 2020 Golden Globes After D... https://t.co/EHomgq89MI via @YouTube 3 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete "Bachelor Nation": Nick Viall Brings Demi Burnett As His Date to 2020 Go... https://t.co/z6XlcycJr4 via @YouTube 3 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete DWTS' Hannah Brown Says Nick Viall and Demi Burnett Aren't Dating https://t.co/vUIGEZ5IUX via @YouTube 3 hours ago

viallnicholas28

Nick Viall Happy Bachelor Monday! @demi_burnett helps me breakdown some of the women from this season before we get to Ask Nic… https://t.co/LKu9tS8hFg 4 hours ago

TVShowsAce

TV Shows Ace 'BIP': Nick Viall And Demi Burnett Rock It At The Golden Globe Awards Together - Tv Shows Ace https://t.co/dy0P4QgQ4R 6 hours ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: We'd give all our roses to Bachelor alum Nick Viall and Demi Burnett's looks at this year's #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/JKjNGCZw… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.