60 Minutes Does Deep Dive into Death of Jeffrey Epstein, Obtains Photos of His Autopsy

Monday, 6 January 2020
60 Minutes began its show Sunday with a deep dive into the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose death in a Manhattan jail has led to swirling conspiracies. The newsmagazine program even obtained photos of Epstein’s cell taken after his death and photos of Epstein’s corpse and his autopsy, some of which are […]
