Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christian Bale Falls Sick After Vacation Abroad

AceShowbiz Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The 'Ford v Ferrari' actor is forced to pull out of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association event after feeling under the weather following a vacation abroad.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes [Video]Sick Christian Bale skipping Golden Globes

Christian Bale sat out Sunday's Golden Globe Awards due to illness.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.