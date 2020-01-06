Global  

Ramy Youssef Wins His First-Ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

E! Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
He made us laugh, he made us cry... And tonight, Ramy Youssef is going home a winner in the category: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series--Musical or Comedy. The...
Phoebe Waller-Bridge gives an *absolutely perfect* Obama shoutout after 'Fleabag' win

It might be over forever, but Fleabag's reign continues with a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.  Writer and creator Phoebe...
Mashable Also reported by •SifyE! Online

'Chernobyl' grabs eyeballs with two awards at 2020 Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Beating Netflix miniseries 'Unbelievable', period drama 'Chernobyl' won the 2020 Golden Globe Award in the Best Television...
Sify Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online

