Ricky Gervais TORCHES Hollywood Elite in Scathing Globes Opener: ‘You’re in No Position to Lecture the Public About Anything’
Monday, 6 January 2020 () In a room filled with Hollywood powers, comic Ricky Gervais absolutely did not hold back at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. As part of a scathing opening monologue, Gervais called out Hollywood heavyweights for palling around with Jeffrey Epstein, and for claiming to being “woke” while taking money from companies who run “sweat shops in China” […]
