Ricky Gervais TORCHES Hollywood Elite in Scathing Globes Opener: ‘You’re in No Position to Lecture the Public About Anything’

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
In a room filled with Hollywood powers, comic Ricky Gervais absolutely did not hold back at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. As part of a scathing opening monologue, Gervais called out Hollywood heavyweights for palling around with Jeffrey Epstein, and for claiming to being “woke” while taking money from companies who run “sweat shops in China” […]
News video: Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes 00:44

 Ricky Gervais has shared that he regrets poking fun at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, because the Toy Story star took the joke the wrong way.

Quentin Tarantino On Best Screenplay Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Quentin Tarantino On Best Screenplay Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020

Quentin Tarantino On Best Screenplay Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020

Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults [Video]Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults

You haven’t been roasted until you’ve encountered Ricky Gervais. For this list, we’re looking at the most brutal and hilarious insults that the comedian has taken at stars while hosting the..

Golden Globe Awards host Ricky Gervais tears into Hollywood elite, Disney, Amazon, Apple

The biggest stars in TV and film gathered in Beverly Hills, Calif. in the hopes of kicking off the 2020 awards season with a highly coveted Golden Globe award as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters Seattle Times CBC.ca SFGate

OMG! See the Best Reactions to Ricky Gervais' Shocking 2020 Golden Globes Opener

Ricky Gervais sure knows how to shock and awe. Believe it or not, calling out the comedian for his allegedly offensive tweets towards the LGBTQ+ community did...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared Mediaite SFGate CBC.ca

CaliDaisey

Cali daisey🏄🏼‍♀️✌🏼 RT @CarmineSabia: Ricky Gervais Torches Hollywood Elite At Golden Globes https://t.co/7GXgMPe5zS via @YouTube 6 seconds ago

Wisdom_Truth_

Truth&Freedom ❌ RT @seanmdav: From Epstein To Amazon, Ricky Gervais Torches Hollywood At Golden Globes https://t.co/77Y1MCuwJu 25 seconds ago

mommyinaz

Elisabeth RT @FDRLST: It was Gervaisian through and through, cheeky, cutting, with little regard for the egos of powerful celebrities. https://t.co/9… 1 minute ago

mickers_au

Michael Mollard 🇦🇺 RT @EvanSayet: The best in your face monologue since Donald Trump's Al Smith Dinner speech. https://t.co/RCVYutiXMU 2 minutes ago

toombstone

G.I. Joe 🇺🇸 RT @1Krohmer13: Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Torches Hollywood Stars, Call Them Hypocrites, Friends of Epstein https://t.co/WToJih8RYR 3 minutes ago

savetrump1

savetrump RT @TheMaverick_M: Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Torches Hollywood Stars, Call Them Hypocrites, Friends of Epstein https://t.co/W5tMif5F… 4 minutes ago

GWKruse

George W Kruse 🇺🇸 Damn, #RickyGervais killed it at the #GoldenGIobes! Well done (and good luck)! https://t.co/AZre9wzvk4 5 minutes ago

prthse22oz

Chad Johnson RT @DrewFranklinKSR: Ricky Gervais crushed Hollywood in his Golden Globes monologue. It was hilarious and everyone looked so uncomfortable.… 7 minutes ago

