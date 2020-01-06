Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Awkwafina Is All Smiles at Golden Globes 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Awkwafina is about to have a big night the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Awkwafina She was also joined by her co-star Shuzhen Zhao and director [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020 03:28

 Awkwafina On Best Actress in a Comedy Win For 'The Farewell' | Golden Globes 2020

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kerry Washington Slays at Golden Globes 2020

Kerry Washington is absolutely slaying at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 42-year-old...
Just Jared

Taron Egerton & Elton John Bring 'Rocketman' to Golden Globes 2020

Taron Egerton and Elton John are repping Rocketman at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 30-year-old actor, who plays the 72-year-old singer in the film, stepped...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

ChinaUSWF

China-U.S. Women's Foundation Go Awkwafina! https://t.co/RyM0BfO9gX 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Awkwafina is radiant on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! https://t.co/of7EGgNjJs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.