Kate McKinnon Gets Emotional During Golden Globes 2020 Speech for Ellen DeGeneres

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Kate McKinnon gives a touching speech about Ellen DeGeneres‘ impact while introducing her win for the Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. “If I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have thought ‘I could never be on TV. [...] 👓 View full article

