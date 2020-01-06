Global  

Kerry Washington Slays at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020
Kerry Washington is absolutely slaying at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 42-year-old actress presented an award earlier in the evening! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington The Golden Globes will be hosted by actor and comedian Ricky Gervais [...]
News video: Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook 01:01

 Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...

