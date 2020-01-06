Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up For Golden Globes 2020!
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban coupled up for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The duo hit the red carpet at the event on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman During the show, Nicole‘s series Big Little Lies is up for [...]
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services. Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate. Other...