Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up For Golden Globes 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban coupled up for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The duo hit the red carpet at the event on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman During the show, Nicole‘s series Big Little Lies is up for [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia 00:32

 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services. Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate. Other...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her 'Fighting Spirit' in 'Bombshell' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her "Fighting Spirit" in 'Bombshell' | Golden Globes 2020

Gretchen Carlson appeared on the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicole Kidman cries on red carpet ahead of Golden Globes over Australia wildfires: report

Nicole Kidman was spotted crying as she kicked off Golden Globes festivities in California on Saturday due to the deadly wildfires in Australia, according to a...
FOXNews.com

Pregnant Michelle Williams & New Fiance Thomas Kail Debut as a Couple at Golden Globes 2020

Michelle Williams and her new fiance Thomas Kail make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

JesseWCampbell

Jesse W. Campbell RT @AngelaBishop: The extraordinary generosity of Australians during this devastating bushfire crisis continues. Nicole Kidman has just tol… 5 seconds ago

soniavivianaven

#ABSENTIAStana RT @Protect_Wldlife: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Pledge $500,000 To Australian Wildfire Relief https://t.co/ZTfSliQvXv 1 minute ago

domenicacuziol

domenica RT @10NewsFirst: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating half a million dollars to bushfire fundraisers, the Hollywood star told @Angela… 1 minute ago

Bf99Floyd

Bev Floyd 🇦🇺 RT @GCobber99: Australian comedian Celeste Barber has helped to raise more than $31 million for bushfire relief efforts since Friday US si… 3 minutes ago

Jstormkap

Jason Kaplan RT @ABC7NY: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires https://t.co/E9cfwY78Md https://t.co/SCROCyVqVa 4 minutes ago

takewingca

Victoria MacDonald RT @ABC7: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500,000 to help battle Australian wildfires https://t.co/dgIVHjn4iq 4 minutes ago

KUTV2News

KUTV 2News Nicole Kidman has dual citizenship in the US and Australia. The famous couple spent Christmas in Sydney. Their cont… https://t.co/0YgR7q4CQk 5 minutes ago

Carrollcomom

Gloria Smith RT @spun_sugar1: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/1HYcGe5chU 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.