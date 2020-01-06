Renee Zellweger Shows Off Some Leg at Golden Globes 2020

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Renee Zellweger looks stunning on the red carpet! The 50-year-old actress wowed in a powder blue dress as she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Renee Zellweger Joining Renee on the red carpet was [...] 👓 View full article

