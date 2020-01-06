Leonardo DiCaprio Laughs at Ricky Gervais' Joke About His Dating Life at Golden Globes 2020

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Leonardo DiCaprio was roasted by Ricky Gervais during his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Luckily, Leonardo was a great sport about it and laughed it off! During his monologue, Ricky began talking about the length of movies and noted [...] 👓 View full article

