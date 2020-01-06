Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio Laughs at Ricky Gervais' Joke About His Dating Life at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio was roasted by Ricky Gervais during his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Luckily, Leonardo was a great sport about it and laughed it off! During his monologue, Ricky began talking about the length of movies and noted [...]
News video: Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood At Golden Globe Awards

Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood At Golden Globe Awards 01:09

 Comedian Ricky Gervais dragged Hollywood for its politics, racism, and more in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards.

