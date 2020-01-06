Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Make Two Handsome Studs at Golden Globes 2020

粉川しの RT @EW: Brad Pitt wins Golden Globe, tells Leonardo DiCaprio he would have saved him in Titanic https://t.co/JmVoltQMNR 4 seconds ago ·brubs!¡·.´◟̽◞̽ RT @JesabelRaay: Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio. Forever will be Hollywood's golden boys. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/v4If1zkLRK 5 seconds ago Kyle Malone RT @THR: "Still, I would have shared the raft." Brad Pitt thanks his #OnceUponATimeInHollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in his #GoldenGlob… 5 seconds ago Marimar Echevarria RT @MTVNEWS: Accepting the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film, Brad Pitt shouted out his co-star Leonardo "LDC" DiCapr… 6 seconds ago タレ目犬 RT @LightsCameraPod: "Still, I would have shared the raft [in 'Titanic']." - Brad Pitt to Leonardo DiCaprio #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/O8u… 13 seconds ago Jill Wilkes 🤣🤣🤣 RT @EW: Brad Pitt wins Golden Globe, tells Leonardo DiCaprio he would have saved him in Titanic https://t.co/Ckc1BQ7S1x 29 seconds ago