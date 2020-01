It's been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon received her very first Golden Globes nomination. That's right, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association first...

Reese Witherspoon Is "Having the Time of Her Life" at the 2020 Golden Globes--But Who Will She Sit With? Reese Witherspoon might just have too many friends. While that doesn't sound like it should be a problem, it sort of presented one for the superstar at the 2020...

E! Online 4 hours ago