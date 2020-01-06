Pregnant Michelle Williams & New Fiance Thomas Kail Debut as a Couple at Golden Globes 2020
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Michelle Williams and her new fiance Thomas Kail make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. If you don’t know, last week, the couple announced they are pregnant with their first child and also engaged! Michelle [...]
While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out at the Emmys.