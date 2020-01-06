Global  

Pregnant Michelle Williams & New Fiance Thomas Kail Debut as a Couple at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Michelle Williams and her new fiance Thomas Kail make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. If you don’t know, last week, the couple announced they are pregnant with their first child and also engaged! Michelle [...]
News video: Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches

Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches 03:24

 While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out at the Emmys.

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

America Ferrera pregnant with baby number two [Video]America Ferrera pregnant with baby number two

Actress America Ferrera is set to be a new mum in 2020. The Superstore star and her husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child.

Inside Pregnant Michelle Williams' Private Romance With Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams is ending the year on a special note! Earlier this week, pop culture fans were excited to hear that the Hollywood actress was engaged and...
E! Online

Michelle Williams Expecting Second Child, Engaged to Thomas Kail

Words on the street are, the 'Brokeback Mountain' actress has accepted the proposal of her Tony Award-winning director boyfriend as she is pregnant with his...
AceShowbiz

