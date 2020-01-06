Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make A Stunning Couple at Golden Globes 2020

Just Jared Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra keeps close to husband Nick Jonas as they arrive for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple posed for pictures together on the red carpet ahead of Nick presenting an award at the ceremony. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 01:26

 Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey King. Awkwafina. Billy Porter. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Nicole...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy beach vacation with friends [Video]Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy beach vacation with friends

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making most of their vacations. Recently the duo got together with their friends to enjoy by the beachside.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published

Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka [Video]Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka -- and who should they bump into but Priyanka Chopra, who is..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick shares pics with Priyanka from the bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. The duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary in December last...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Nick Jonas & Dakota Fanning Among Presenters at Golden Globes 2020

The presenters for this weekend’s 2020 Golden Globe Awards have been announced! Taking the stage during the ceremony on Sunday (January 5) include Nick Jonas,...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

msnintl

MSN International Edition Nick & Priyanka's glamorous date night https://t.co/nj5qqYPlrY 22 seconds ago

witnexdelrey

shayerax ☁ RT @HollywoodLife: Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a bright pink dress at the #GoldenGlobes 💕 https://t.co/DF0UiyQzSb https://t.co/KT5Qx24PrM 1 minute ago

HScandyfloss

Love U All 2 Much RT @jbrosnews: 📹 Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Glam Cam at the #GoldenGlobes! (via eonlinelatino) https://t.co/xLappZRSSz 2 minutes ago

rebeccaknepp3

rebecca knepp RT @jbrosnews_media: Jan 05: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra speak onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Ho… 2 minutes ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Golden Globeshopra And Nick Jonas Are Purple Carpet Stunners. One Word – Wow – NDTV Information https://t.co/oPmOgIBDYs 3 minutes ago

dinorahalexande

dinorah alexander RT @harpersbazaarus: Priyanka Chopra Looks Pretty in Pink with Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes https://t.co/To2ZzCqN0l 3 minutes ago

I_News_N

News MiM Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Impeccably Dressed for the ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... 3 minutes ago

dinorahalexande

dinorah alexander RT @ELLEmagazine: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Impeccably Dressed for the 2020 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/tvNSYeOZMc 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.