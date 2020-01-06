Global  

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Would Like to Personally Thank Barack Obama After Fleabag's Golden Globe Win

E! Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Another award for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Hasn't she got enough already? (No.) Fleabag just won best TV comedy or musical at the 2020 Golden Globes, and Waller-Bridge took...
News video: 'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe

'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe 04:28

 The cast of "Fleabag" including creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott talk the show and making jokes about Barack Obama backstage after winning the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win [Video]'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win

'Fleabag' won the Golden Globe for best comedy series.

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian..

Barack Obama loves 'Fleabag', Scorseses 'The Irishman'

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridges hit...
Sify

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Jokes About Being on Obama’s Top TV Shows List at Golden Globes 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won not one, but TWO awards at the 2020 Golden Globes… and she made sure to give a shout-out to former President Barack Obama! The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

mkj829

Mary Kristen Johnson RT @Variety: Phoebe Waller-Bridge: "Personally I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he's a… 36 seconds ago

Palerionlyst

Alexander Rodriguez RT @HuffPost: "Personally, I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine."… 2 minutes ago

