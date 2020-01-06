Global  

The Successor Has Been Named: Brian Cox Takes Home His First Golden Globes Award

E! Online Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Another win for Waystar Royco, and the first Golden Globes win for this actor! In the golden age of television, the 2020 Golden Globes have determined that Brian Cox rises above the...
News video: Ramy Youssef On Best Actor in a Comedy Series Win for 'Ramy' | Golden Globes 2020

Ramy Youssef On Best Actor in a Comedy Series Win for 'Ramy' | Golden Globes 2020 04:17

 Ramy Youssef won best actor in a comedy series for his role in 'Ramy.'

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian..

Awkwafina Reacts To Historic Golden Globes Win [Video]Awkwafina Reacts To Historic Golden Globes Win

Backstage at the Golden Globes, Awkwafina reacts to becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical. Plus, she talks joining the Marvel Cinematic..

'Succession' star Brian Cox takes home his first Golden Globe award

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Brian Cox took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a television series - drama for his performance in American...
Sify

Brian Cox apologises for Golden Globe win


ContactMusic


